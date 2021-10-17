Sunday, October 17, 2021  | 10 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Tourists stranded after snowfall at Babusar Top

Rescue operate to relocate people underway

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Hundreds of tourists and multiple vehicles were stranded in icy-cold weather after a snowfall at the Babusar Top in Gilgit Baltistan.

According to the police, rescue teams have reached the site and an operation to relocate tourists to a safer location is underway. It will, however, take time to rescue cars stuck on the roads.

Last week, Pakistan witnessed its first snowfall in the northern areas signaling the arrival of winters. Snow was reported in Battagram and Mansehra towns, parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab's Nathiagali.

In Naran, more than two inches of snow was recorded after which the MNJ Road, linking Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Gilgit-Baltistan, was blocked at Babusar Top and adjoining localities. The road was cleared after a few days.

The Met Office has forecast dry weather across the country in the next 24 hours.

 
babusar top snow
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Gilgit Baltistan, Babusar Top, snowfall
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Inside Karachi’s Green line bus service
Inside Karachi’s Green line bus service
FIA raids National Bank head office, arrests VP
FIA raids National Bank head office, arrests VP
Karachi Barclays scam: Three get 14 years each in jail
Karachi Barclays scam: Three get 14 years each in jail
Woman gives birth to septuplets in Abbottabad
Woman gives birth to septuplets in Abbottabad
Maryam Nawaz prepares to share 'important information' at Faisalabad rally
Maryam Nawaz prepares to share ‘important information’ at Faisalabad rally
Kandhkot: Abusive husband murders woman in front of family
Kandhkot: Abusive husband murders woman in front of family
NAB summons Zardari's political secretary for buying dollars
NAB summons Zardari’s political secretary for buying dollars
Tarin says govt compelled by IMF to raise petrol price
Tarin says govt compelled by IMF to raise petrol price
T20 World Cup, PPP Karachi rally, ISI chief appointment
T20 World Cup, PPP Karachi rally, ISI chief appointment
PPP holds power show in Karachi
PPP holds power show in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.