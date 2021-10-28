Today’s Outlook: TLP crackdown, travel disrupted

Expect more developments today, Thursday October 28, with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan which has decided to continue its protest in Punjab. It was declared a militant banned outfit last night.

Fawad Chaudhry the made announcement here, showing that the government has taken a harder stand on the TLP after the deaths of policemen in the protest and the destruction of property among other violence. The Punjab has been handed over to the Rangers.

TLP protest: Travel advisory

To block the TLP, the authorities have blocked Peshawar’s GT road at Jhelum.

Chenab pull is completely closed. Long lines of vehicles going from Islamabad to Peshawar and several containers and trucks are stuck on Sarai Alamgir Road.

All roads leading to Lahore have been sealed

Containers have been placed in Rawalpindi, so movement is restricted there too

In case you missed it: Fazlur Rehman supports TLP

Maulana Fazlur Rehman held a press conference to come out with his open support for the TLP.

“TLP, their workers were going to Islamabad. Protest is their right. They were beaten. What behaviour is this?” he said. “Imran Khan protested at D Chowk. Why can’t they? Islamabad is not their fiefdom.”