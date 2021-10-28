Thursday, October 28, 2021  | 21 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s Outlook: TLP crackdown, travel disrupted

Notes from the newsroom for Thursday

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago

Major roads will not be accessible today. Image: SAMAA TV

Expect more developments today, Thursday October 28, with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan which has decided to continue its protest in Punjab. It was declared a militant banned outfit last night.

Fawad Chaudhry the made announcement here, showing that the government has taken a harder stand on the TLP after the deaths of policemen in the protest and the destruction of property among other violence. The Punjab has been handed over to the Rangers.

TLP protest: Travel advisory

  • To block the TLP, the authorities have blocked Peshawar’s GT road at Jhelum.
  • Chenab pull is completely closed. Long lines of vehicles going from Islamabad to Peshawar and several containers and trucks are stuck on Sarai Alamgir Road.
  • All roads leading to Lahore have been sealed
  • Containers have been placed in Rawalpindi, so movement is restricted there too

In case you missed it: Fazlur Rehman supports TLP

Maulana Fazlur Rehman held a press conference to come out with his open support for the TLP.

“TLP, their workers were going to Islamabad. Protest is their right. They were beaten. What behaviour is this?” he said. “Imran Khan protested at D Chowk. Why can’t they? Islamabad is not their fiefdom.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Nasla Tower: foreign firm to be hired for 'controlled implosion'
Nasla Tower: foreign firm to be hired for ‘controlled implosion’
Fawad: Govt set to take off gloves against banned TLP
Fawad: Govt set to take off gloves against banned TLP
$4.2b Saudi support, Nasla Tower, policemen martyred, Noor Mukadam case
$4.2b Saudi support, Nasla Tower, policemen martyred, Noor Mukadam case
What will happen if Nasla Tower is actually demolished?
What will happen if Nasla Tower is actually demolished?
Saudi Arabia announces $4.2b aid package for Pakistan
Saudi Arabia announces $4.2b aid package for Pakistan
Anger over men-only foreign delegations to meet Taliban
Anger over men-only foreign delegations to meet Taliban
Karachi authorities ordered to restore playgrounds, parks in original condition
Karachi authorities ordered to restore playgrounds, parks in original condition
SC orders PECHS to remove encroachments from nullah
SC orders PECHS to remove encroachments from nullah
Lakki Marwat: Four police personnel martyred in terrorist attack
Lakki Marwat: Four police personnel martyred in terrorist attack
Man accused of rape arrested after court rejects bail
Man accused of rape arrested after court rejects bail
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.