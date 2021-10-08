Today’s outlook: Security meeting, earthquake relief efforts

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Friday, October 8, 2021.

Security meeting and Wendy Sherman

Prime Minister Imran Khan convenes a meeting of the National Security Committee today. The general security situation will be reviewed with a focus on developments in Afghanistan. The meeting comes as US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman visits Pakistan. She met with National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf early Friday.

Earthquake

Rescue and relief efforts continue in Balochistan after the 5.9 magnitude earthquake that jolted Harnai and other districts on Thursday morning and killed 20 people. The Balochistan Red Crescent Society has appealed to the world community to immediately head for providing relief in Harnai.

Fazalur Rehman

PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman arrives in Lahore for two days. The PDM chief will visit renowned poet Syed Suleiman Gilani. Maulana Fazlur Rehman will also visit opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday.

Cricket

Whether to change the T20 World Cup squad or not will be decided today. In this regard, Chairman PCB Rameez Raja will meet Captain Babar Azam today.

NAB ordinance to benefit opposition

With the recent amendments to the NAB ordinance, an interesting question to be explored is who would benefit from the changes to the accountability law. SAMAA TV reports that the amendments pave the way for the acquittal of many opposition leaders. Ahsan Iqbal is likely to get immediate benefit. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Murad Ali Shah may also have their cases dismissed, but Asif Zardari is not likely to get much relief.

Twelfth of Rabi-ul-Awal celebrations

The first moon of Rabi-ul-Awal has been sighted. The Twelfth of Rabi-ul-Awal will be on Tuesday, October 19. Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced to celebrate 12th Rabi-ul-Awal in a grand manner.