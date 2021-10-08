Friday, October 8, 2021  | 30 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Security meeting, earthquake relief efforts

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Friday, October 8, 2021.

Security meeting and Wendy Sherman

Prime Minister Imran Khan convenes a meeting of the National Security Committee today. The general security situation will be reviewed with a focus on developments in Afghanistan. The meeting comes as US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman visits Pakistan. She met with National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf early Friday.

Earthquake

Rescue and relief efforts continue in Balochistan after the 5.9 magnitude earthquake that jolted Harnai and other districts on Thursday morning and killed 20 people. The Balochistan Red Crescent Society has appealed to the world community to immediately head for providing relief in Harnai.

Fazalur Rehman

PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman arrives in Lahore for two days. The PDM chief will visit renowned poet Syed Suleiman Gilani. Maulana Fazlur Rehman will also visit opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday.

Cricket

Whether to change the T20 World Cup squad or not will be decided today. In this regard, Chairman PCB Rameez Raja will meet Captain Babar Azam today.

NAB ordinance to benefit opposition

With the recent amendments to the NAB ordinance, an interesting question to be explored is who would benefit from the changes to the accountability law. SAMAA TV reports that the amendments pave the way for the acquittal of many opposition leaders. Ahsan Iqbal is likely to get immediate benefit. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Murad Ali Shah may also have their cases dismissed, but Asif Zardari is not likely to get much relief.

Twelfth of Rabi-ul-Awal celebrations

The first moon of Rabi-ul-Awal has been sighted. The Twelfth of Rabi-ul-Awal will be on Tuesday, October 19. Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced to celebrate 12th Rabi-ul-Awal in a grand manner.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
outlook, PM security meeting, Wendy Sherman visit, Balochistan earthquake,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hot and dry weather forecast in Karachi and other cities
Hot and dry weather forecast in Karachi and other cities
Twenty killed, over 300 injured in Harnai earthquake
Twenty killed, over 300 injured in Harnai earthquake
'Anti-vaxxer' gets testy with chef at Karachi's Test Kitchen
‘Anti-vaxxer’ gets testy with chef at Karachi’s Test Kitchen
New 'White Corolla' gang caught on CCTV in attempted robbery
New ‘White Corolla’ gang caught on CCTV in attempted robbery
Rabiul Awwal moon sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi on October 19
Rabiul Awwal moon sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi on October 19
Tell us: Where are you being charged for parking, Karachi
Tell us: Where are you being charged for parking, Karachi
Pakistan educational institutions set to begin ‘normal classes’ from Monday
Pakistan educational institutions set to begin ‘normal classes’ from Monday
UK removes quarantine restrictions for Pakistan
UK removes quarantine restrictions for Pakistan
Kulsoom Nawaz’s ‘jab’: Punjab to quash SAMAA TV reporter FIR
Kulsoom Nawaz’s ‘jab’: Punjab to quash SAMAA TV reporter FIR
Fire erupts at foam factory in Sialkot
Fire erupts at foam factory in Sialkot
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.