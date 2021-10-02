Today’s outlook: Reconciliation with TTP, Sri Lankan Women team tour

These are news we will be following today, Saturday, October 2, 2021 from across Pakistan and internationally.

After the New Zealand pulled out from Pakistan series at the last moment followed by the England Cricket Board’s decision to not send their team, there’s a good news for Pakistani cricket fans. Sri Lanka might be sending over their women cricket team to Pakistan for a three-match ODI series.

If everything pans out the way expected, the team will arrive in Pakistan on October 15.

Top News

Reconciliation with TTP

Prime Minister Imran Khan in an interview with TRT World said that his government is in talks with some groups of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan

The prime minister said that the TTP is made of different groups and some of them want to talk to the Pakistan government for peace. “So, we are in talks with them. It’s a reconciliation process.”

When asked if Afghan Taliban are helping them the talks, PM Khan said, “in the sense that the talks are taking place in Afghanistan, in that sense, Yes.”

Omer Sharif still in Germany

Omer Sharif’s travel to the US is yet to be decided as he is still hospitalised in Germany. His cardiologist Syed Tariq Shahab, however, confirmed that is doing better now.

Sharif’s flight to Washington was delayed after contracting mild pneumonia on an air ambulance. Dr Shadab said that it will be decided in a day when will be flown to the United States.

Exclusive

Feeling down? Rent a brother and pour your heart out

Are you sitting all by yourself wondering how sharing your feelings with someone could make you feel better but got nobody to talk to? Look no further. Just rent a brother and pour your heart out.

“I was looking for a different topic for my research in next semester,” said Kishwer Baqar on SAMAA TV’s show Naya Din.

He is the one who came up with Rent-a-Bro. “My interests included loneliness, self-isolation and seclusion.”

