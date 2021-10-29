TLP security meeting, Balochistan CM, sugar, Pak-Afghan face-off

The “long march” by the militant banned outfit Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan continues to disrupt traffic and life in major Punjab cities along the GT Road. We follow the story and other developments today, Friday, October 29, 2021.



Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting of the National Security Council today to make key decisions about the TLP protest. The urgent meeting has been called “in view of the situation arising out of the illegal activities of the banned party,” Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted on Thursday.

Big political changes in Balochistan

Abdul Quddus Bezinjo has been elected the chief minister of Balochistan province as no other candidate has filed the nomination papers. He would be sworn in today afternoon at a ceremony at the governor house in Quetta.



Rallies and the Opposition

The Pakistan Peoples Party is to hold a protest in Multan against rising inflation and unemployment. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has already been holding protests in different cities since October 21.

Sugar prices

Away from these political developments, consumers across the country have faced a shortage of sugar. The shortage has pushed the price to Rs130 per kilogram. Sugar mills claim they have only 10 days of stocks left.

Nasla Tower updates, Tejori Heights orders

The Nasla Tower in Karachi is being deserted by the residents who move out their furniture and other belongings before the possible demolition ordered by the Chief Justice of Pakistan. A few families have refused to leave having nowhere else to go. They persist even after authorities disconnected water, power, and gas supplies on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court resumes the hearing on another disputed building Tejori Heights (also known as Tejori Tower). Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed observed on Thursday that the building was being constructed on an encroached piece of land that belonged to the Pakistan Railways. He warned the court may order that whatever structure of Tejori Heights has been constructed so far be demolished using controlled detonation. However, the chief justice allowed Raza Rabbani, the eminent politician and lawyer representing Tejori Heights, to present documents today.

WC2021: Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Pakistan and Afghanistan cricket teams come face to face in the T20 International World Cup 2021 today. The victory would fling Pakistan into the semi-finals. Afghanistan also feel upbeat after securing a win against Scotland.



