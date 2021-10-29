TLP protests: Prime Minister Imran Khan to address the nation

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation tomorrow or the day after, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said Friday. “He will explain the government and state’s narrative on the TLP protests and take citizens into confidence.”

There has, on the other hand, been no headway in the negotiations between the government and the banned militant Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan he revealed.

At a press conference after the National Security Council meeting in Islamabad, the minister said that it is plausible that talks between the two groups will resume by Friday evening. “Our doors for negotiations are still open. We are talking to Saad Rizvi as too.”

Until then, under Article 147 (which allows the provincial government to entrust its functions to the federation), the security of Punjab has been handed over to the Rangers. The PM has given clear instructions that the government won’t tolerate those who challenge the writ of the state and disrupt the peace in the country.

Rasheed revealed that TLP workers promised to reopen the GT Road and head back home. “We are still waiting for them to keep their word.” Meanwhile, thousands of marchers are heading towards Wazirabad.

The Punjab government has, on the other hand, placed shipping containers at bridges over Chenab and Jhelum rivers to deter the protesters from advancing to Islamabad.

The minister said that the government has found a number of WhatsApp accounts run by TLP workers from Hong Kong, Korea, India, America, and Britain. “The accounts found in Pakistan are being investigated by the Federal Investigation Agency.”

Rasheed added that the talks between the banned party and government are bein led by himself and Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri.

The NSC meeting, called on urgent basis, was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG ISI Faiz Hameed, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan, and Naval Chief Admiral M Amjad Khan Niazi.

Crackdown

On Friday, Information Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that at least 36 supporters of the militant outfit have been arrested. “These people were using fake social media accounts to propagate hate.”

We have “launched a huge action against fake news and propaganda. More arrests will be made shortly,” he added.

On the other hand, Lahore police registered two cases against the workers of the banned organization under the charges of disrupting law and order and clashing with the police.

Lahore DIG Operations said that 4 accused were arrested and the police were carrying out raids to arrest others with the help of CCTV footage under the first FIR.

The second FIR has been registered against 119 named and 2,000 unknown accused who were involved in a clash with the police.