Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Saturday, October 23.

Three policemen were martyred Friday night during a clash with TLP workers in Lahore. The banned party started marching on Islamabad on October 22. The party’s central council has been demanding the government release Saad Hussain Rizvi, the chief of the defunct TLP. Mobile phone services and internet services in multiple areas of the cities have been blocked.

Late Friday night, TLP announced that no further dialogues with the government. “Now, only the TLP chief [Saad Rizvi] will lead the negotiations,” the statement said.

Winter is here. The Met Office has forecast snowfall and thunderstorms in the central and northern areas of the country from Friday to Sunday. On Saturday, the temperature in Skardu dropped below freezing point.

The Petroleum Division has prepared a summary to provide cheap fuel to people from the lower-income groups. People with a maximum salary of Rs35,000 will be given a subsidy between Rs10 to Rs20.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Saudi Arabia today to attend the launching ceremony of the ‘Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit’ being held in Riyadh.

What FATF wants Pakistan to do more?

Photo: File

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is pressing Pakistan to act against the UN blacklisted organizations and individuals by freezing and confiscating their assets and enhancing mutual legal assistance with other countries, an FATF document indicates. Read this story to understand what Pakistan needs to do to get its name removed from the grey list.