TLP march on Islamabad: PM Imran seeks help from ulemas

Report by Zulqarnain Iqbal

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting with ulemas today (Saturday) at 3pm, seeking their help in diffusing the ongoing tensions between the government and the banned militant Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

The group of religious leaders, from the Barelvi sect, will be headed by Sunni Ittehad Council Chairperson Sahibzada Hamid Raza. The delegation will assist the government in figuring out a middle ground in negotiations with the banned organisation.

The meeting will be held at Bani Gala.

After meeting the prime minister, the group of ulemas will meet TLP’s Saad Rizvi as well.

According to the delegation’s sources, the ulemas don’t want to let go of another chance of negotiations with the party.

After the National Security Council meeting on Friday, President Arif Alvi, too, met a delegation of the Ahle-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat at the Aiwan-e-Sadar. He urged them to help the state in resolving the TLP debacle.

The prime minister has, on the other hand, postponed his address to the nation which was initially scheduled for Saturday. He was to brief the people regarding the government narrative on the ongoing political situation in the country.

TLP supporters in Wazirabad

Supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan are waiting for instructions from leaders and have decided to stay in Wazirabad. On Friday, they entered Gujranwala where the Punjab Rangers have drawn a red line.

TLP long march is still in Wazirabad. The group's spokesperson tells me they can see Rangers personnel standing just a few kilometres away from them and that their leaders have told them to wait in Wazirabad because they are talking to the government in Islamabad. #TLPDharna — Roohan Ahmed (@Roohan_Ahmed) October 30, 2021

They have placed a banner 500m from the Chenab toll plaza. According to DAWN, a banner put up by the security forces read: “Beyond this line, the responsibility for law and order lies with Pakistan Rangers (Punjab), who have been given the authority to open fire at the miscreants so all people are strictly warned to return to their homes” reads the warning message.”

The marchers, in thousands, are on foot, cars and even buses.

Supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party shout slogans during a sit-in protest in Lahore on October 21, 2021, demanding the release of their leader Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi, son of late Khadim Hussain Rizvi, founder of hardline religious political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)

Mobile phone and internet services in Gujranwala have been suspended. Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Railways announced that two trains from Karachi to Rawalpindi, Tezgam Express, and Pakistan Express, have been suspended on both inbound and outbound routes.

Green Line trains running between Lahore and Rawalpindi have been suspended as well, a railway spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, security forces in Rawalpindi have sealed the city’s entrance with tankers, trucks, and containers to prevent the protesters from entering it.

Earlier this week, nearly 11 police officers were killed and multiple were injured during clashes between the police and marchers. Consequently, the federal government deployed Rangers in the province under Article 147, which allows the provincial government to entrust its functions to the federation.

Chaudhry warns TLP to back off

At a press conference Friday night, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry warned TLP supporters to back off. “Go back home. Negotiations can be held from there as well. To the families whose members are at the protests, call your people back. We won’t tolerate this joke for long.”

He added that there’s no doubt in that. But all the negotiations will take place under the framework of the law and constitution.

A statement by the Prime Minister’s Office, released later at night, stated that the PM, in the NSC meeting, reiterated that “no group or entity will be allowed to cause public disruption or use violence to pressure the government”.

It was also observed that the TLP was deliberately employing violence against public property, state officials, and ordinary citizens to create instability in the country and that this shall not be tolerated.

The statement added that “TLP’s misuse of religion and the issue of Namoos-i-Risalat for political gains” was misleading the people and creating internal discord within the society.