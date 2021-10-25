TLP-govt negotiations: Found Saad Rizvi very cooperative, says interior minister

Your browser does not support the video tag.

"We [the government] have reached an understanding with the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan. I talked to Saad Rizvi several times and found him very cooperative, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said Monday.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said that he had requested the government to let the Punjab government and Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Qadri lead the government's negotiation team. "But Rizvi insisted that he wants to talk to me."

Rasheed said that TLP is the third-largest party in Punjab and should be allowed to do politics. "I met Saad Rizvi outside jail in Lahore again. TLP's biggest demand is the expulsion of the French convoy but we have told them that the matter will be taken to the Assembly after approval from the cabinet."

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to return from his visit to Saudi Arabia Tuesday after which the interior ministry will meet and update him on the situation.

Talking about the blockage of roads, Rasheed said that one side of the Muridke road has been opened and the other will soon too.

T-20 Cup: 'Wanted to declare a public holiday today'

The minister, ecstatic about Pakistan's historic win against India in the T-20 World Cup match Sunday, said that he would have declared Monday a public holiday if he could.

"For me, the team has won the cup. Congratulations to the nation."

He revealed that he bought his ticket to watch the match live for Rs400,000. Rasheed was called back to Pakistan from his vacation in Dubai by PM Imran Khan over the TLP situation.

Afghan visas

The interior ministry is in contact with Kabul. A delegation will be meeting officials in the Afghan capital later today. Rasheed said that visas for 400 people at the Torkham border have been increased to 5,000.

The government has abolished stickers and online visas. The policy for free visas has been withdrawn too.