Wednesday, October 13, 2021  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Three terrorists involved in Bahawalnagar Ashura explosion killed

CTD carried out raid after interrogating detained suspect

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago

Photo: File

Three terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation conducted by the Counter-Terrorism Department, or CTD, in Pakpattan Wednesday morning, the police have said adding that the militants were involved in the Bahawalnagar Ashura explosion.

On August 20, at least three people were killed and 50 others wounded when a bomb exploded near a 10th Muharram procession in Punjab’s Bahawalnagar.

The police had arrested one suspect Manzoor who was being held by the mourners part of the procession.

A raid was carried out in Pakpattan on the information gleaned from Manzoor, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

An exchange of fire took place between the terrorists and the CTD personnel, resulting in the death of three terrorists, he said.

Another four to five terrorists took advantage of the darkness and fled, according to the spokesman.

The police have seized weapons, explosives and grenades.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ashura
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Bahawalnagar explosion, Bahawalnagar blast, CTD operation, three terrorists killed, Pakpattan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
First snowfall welcomes winter in Pakistan
First snowfall welcomes winter in Pakistan
Murder witness, masjid imam shot dead in Karachi
Murder witness, masjid imam shot dead in Karachi
Lahore doctor arrested for drugging, filming women colleagues
Lahore doctor arrested for drugging, filming women colleagues
Authority to appoint ISI chief lies with PM: Fawad Chaudhry
Authority to appoint ISI chief lies with PM: Fawad Chaudhry
Slow internet, cabinet meeting, NCOC Rabiul Awwal guidelines
Slow internet, cabinet meeting, NCOC Rabiul Awwal guidelines
Supreme Court keeps Saad Rizvi from being released
Supreme Court keeps Saad Rizvi from being released
Internet service restored, new ISI chief, National T20 final
Internet service restored, new ISI chief, National T20 final
Sheikhupura govt school sweeper arrested for raping fifth-grader
Sheikhupura govt school sweeper arrested for raping fifth-grader
IHC accepts last petition of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan
IHC accepts last petition of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan
Islamabad couple assault: Police submit audio, video evidence in court
Islamabad couple assault: Police submit audio, video evidence in court
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.