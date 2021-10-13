Three terrorists involved in Bahawalnagar Ashura explosion killed

Three terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation conducted by the Counter-Terrorism Department, or CTD, in Pakpattan Wednesday morning, the police have said adding that the militants were involved in the Bahawalnagar Ashura explosion.

On August 20, at least three people were killed and 50 others wounded when a bomb exploded near a 10th Muharram procession in Punjab’s Bahawalnagar.

The police had arrested one suspect Manzoor who was being held by the mourners part of the procession.

A raid was carried out in Pakpattan on the information gleaned from Manzoor, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

An exchange of fire took place between the terrorists and the CTD personnel, resulting in the death of three terrorists, he said.

Another four to five terrorists took advantage of the darkness and fled, according to the spokesman.

The police have seized weapons, explosives and grenades.