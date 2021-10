Your browser does not support the video tag.

Jawwadul Hassan from Islamabad may be blind but he was never behind in expressing his love for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The 14-year-old secured second position in a Naat competition organized by Radio Pakistan. He started Naat Khwani from an early age and participated in many competitions.

He is memorizing Quran and has a wish to praise Holy Prophet (PBUH) in the holy mosque in Madina.

