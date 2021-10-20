Thieves try to break open ATM in Karachi

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The thieves, who fled after the failed attempt, used small hammers and other tools to break open the automated teller machine (ATM) at the Sindh Bank's Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road branch.

The police received a report of the ATM break-in from its helpline 15.

When officers arrived at the scene, the thieves had already fled.

The police say the cash remained safe, though the ATM was partially damaged. They have seized the hammers and other tools from the scene.

The thieves had sprayed the CCTV cameras with paint the moment they entered the ATM room to conceal their identities.