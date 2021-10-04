Teenager abducted, raped in Jhelum: police

A 13-year-old girl was abducted and raped in Jhelum, the police said Monday afternoon.

According to the investigation officer, the suspects kidnapped the survivor while she was on her way back home from school. “Later that night, the men threw the teenager on a lone street near her house,” he revealed.

The survivor was immediately rushed to the hospital. Her medical reports corroborated the rape.

The police have formed special teams to arrest the suspects immediately. A case has, on the other hand, been registered against two men under sections of kidnapping and rape.

Pakistan’s rape laws

Rape is a punishable offence in Pakistan. The definition and punishment for this crime are detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the law, a man is said to commit rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under circumstances falling under any of the five following descriptions:

Against her will

Without her consent

With her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurt

With her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; or

With or without her consent when she is under 16 years of age.

The convicted rapists will be sentenced to jail for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years, according to the law. A fine will also be imposed on them.