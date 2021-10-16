Saturday, October 16, 2021  | 9 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Tarin says govt compelled by IMF to raise petrol price

Finance minister envisages targeted subsidies for 40% of the population

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has revealed that the federal govenmnet had to increase the prices of petroleum products because under one of the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) it is required to pass on any hike in the prices to people.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington, Tarin said the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had calculated that petrol price in the international market had gone up by Rs10 per litre.

"We haven't added anything on top of it," said Tarin who was accompanied by the State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir.

He said that oil and other items were becoming more expensive all over the world and the reason why it is happening is not known.

Shaukat Tareen claimed that in the past 7-8 months the petroleum levy has been reduced from Rs30 to Rs5. "We are not keeping anything."

The finance minister said that inflation will come down if the effects of the coronavirus epidemic are lessened.

Pending the inflation comes down the finance minister has an ambitious target of subsidies.

"Targeted subsidies will be given to 40% of the population of the country," said the finance minister adding that the government had created a database which can indicate how much income is earned by each household.

He said that in the next four to five years the tax-to-GDP ratio would been increased to 20%.
FaceBook WhatsApp
petrol prices
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Tarin says govt compelled, Petrol prices IMF, Shaukat Tarin, why government raised petrol price,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan reopens cinemas, shrines for vaccinated people
Pakistan reopens cinemas, shrines for vaccinated people
Rangers man mysteriously shot dead at their own Karachi sub-headquarters
Rangers man mysteriously shot dead at their own Karachi sub-headquarters
Petrol price hike, ISI chief appointment, gas load shedding
Petrol price hike, ISI chief appointment, gas load shedding
Kandhkot: Abusive husband murders woman in front of family
Kandhkot: Abusive husband murders woman in front of family
If justice delayed, settle with rapists: Sindh child protection chief
If justice delayed, settle with rapists: Sindh child protection chief
Accountability court dismisses Zardari acquittal plea in graft reference
Accountability court dismisses Zardari acquittal plea in graft reference
NAB summons Zardari's political secretary for buying dollars
NAB summons Zardari’s political secretary for buying dollars
Maryam Nawaz prepares to share 'important information' at Faisalabad rally
Maryam Nawaz prepares to share ‘important information’ at Faisalabad rally
Fully vaccinated foreign visitors can enter US from November 8
Fully vaccinated foreign visitors can enter US from November 8
Lahore records highest number of Dengue cases in a day
Lahore records highest number of Dengue cases in a day
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.