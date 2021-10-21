Talks to reopen Chaman border remain inconclusive

Talks for reopening the Chaman border remained deadlocked as the meeting between Pakistan and Afghanistan officials ended without any agreement on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s delegation was led by Additional Chief Secretary Arshad Majeed while the Afghan Taliban was led by Kandahar Governor Yousuf Wafa.

The closure of the Chaman border crossing is affecting Pakistani exporters and Afghan citizens living along the common border who staged a protest in Chaman on October 15.

Many Pakistani and Afghan passengers are stranded on both sides of the border, creating panic as no one is allowed to cross the border.

Pakistani officials said that the Taliban officials had unilaterally closed the border crossing. The Taliban have issued no official statement yet.

However, the Afghan delegation tabled the following charter for reopening the border:

To extend operational hours on the border

To increase gates on the border

To revamp roads and additional routes

To allow Afghan nationals on Tazkira (Afghan identity card)

To add facilities for pedestrians and traders

Governor Kandahar Haji Yousuf Wafa said that authorities took no action after Prime Minister Imran Khan instructed to open the Chaman border for 18 hours.

Pakistani authorities, however, claimed that additional staff and facilities were required for prolonging the border operations. Officials said, they did not receive any such directives yet.

The Taliban demanded that Afghan nationals from Kandhar, Zabul and Uruzgan provinces be allowed to enter Pakistan without a visa – showing just the Tazkira. Pakistan had allowed Afghans to enter the country on Tazkira after the Taliban closed the Chaman border crossing for a week.

In the meeting, the Kandhar governor offered to open borders for people in Quetta having Pakistan’s national identity card, like Chaman.

Balochistan Interior Minister Ziaullah Langove maintained that Pakistan would not allow anyone to enter the country illegally.

