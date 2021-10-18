Monday, October 18, 2021  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Taliban to launch polio campaign across Afghanistan

It will be the first drive in three years

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
The Taliban government has decided to launch an anti-polio campaign across Afghanistan on November 8, the United Nations Children's Fund announced Monday. A press release issued by UNICEF stated that the Taliban have pledged to support the resumption of house-to-house polio vaccination across the war-torn country. According to WHO, this will be the first campaign in over three years aiming to reach out to all the children in Afghanistan. It will include areas of the country that were "previously inaccessible to vaccination campaigns". The press released added that another nationwide polio campaign is also on the cards. It will be synchronised with Pakistan's polio drive, which has been planned for December. The campaign is the first since the Taliban's takeover in August. It will vaccinate children aged from six years to 59 months Afghanistan's new rulers have also committed to "providing security and assuring the safety of all health workers across the country, which is an essential prerequisite for the implementation of polio vaccination campaigns," the agencies said. Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only countries where the wild version of the poliovirus continues to spread. In rare cases, polio infections surface in other countries caused by one type of polio vaccine that is no longer used -- OPV -- which contains small amounts of weakened but live poliovirus. The UN agencies noted that only one case of wild poliovirus had been reported in Afghanistan since the start of the year, providing "an extraordinary opportunity to eradicate polio." "Restarting polio vaccination now is crucial for preventing any significant resurgence of polio within the country and mitigating the risk of cross-border and international transmission," they said. Herve Ludovic De Lys, UNICEF's representative in Afghanistan, stressed that "to eliminate polio completely, every child in every household across Afghanistan must be vaccinated." "With our partners, this is what we are setting out to do." The UN agencies said that children under five would also be provided with an extra dose of Vitamine A during the campaign. The discussions with the Taliban leadership had also resulted in agreement on the need to "immediately start measles and Covid-19 vaccination campaigns", they said. With additional information from AFP.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Taliban government has decided to launch an anti-polio campaign across Afghanistan on November 8, the United Nations Children’s Fund announced Monday.

A press release issued by UNICEF stated that the Taliban have pledged to support the resumption of house-to-house polio vaccination across the war-torn country.

According to WHO, this will be the first campaign in over three years aiming to reach out to all the children in Afghanistan. It will include areas of the country that were “previously inaccessible to vaccination campaigns”.

The press released added that another nationwide polio campaign is also on the cards. It will be synchronised with Pakistan’s polio drive, which has been planned for December.

The campaign is the first since the Taliban’s takeover in August. It will vaccinate children aged from six years to 59 months

Afghanistan’s new rulers have also committed to “providing security and assuring the safety of all health workers across the country, which is an essential prerequisite for the implementation of polio vaccination campaigns,” the agencies said.

Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only countries where the wild version of the poliovirus continues to spread.

In rare cases, polio infections surface in other countries caused by one type of polio vaccine that is no longer used — OPV — which contains small amounts of weakened but live poliovirus.

The UN agencies noted that only one case of wild poliovirus had been reported in Afghanistan since the start of the year, providing “an extraordinary opportunity to eradicate polio.”

“Restarting polio vaccination now is crucial for preventing any significant resurgence of polio within the country and mitigating the risk of cross-border and international transmission,” they said.

Herve Ludovic De Lys, UNICEF’s representative in Afghanistan, stressed that “to eliminate polio completely, every child in every household across Afghanistan must be vaccinated.”

“With our partners, this is what we are setting out to do.”

The UN agencies said that children under five would also be provided with an extra dose of Vitamine A during the campaign.

The discussions with the Taliban leadership had also resulted in agreement on the need to “immediately start measles and Covid-19 vaccination campaigns”, they said.

With additional information from AFP.

 
Afghanistan Taliban
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Imran wants to turn institutions into his Tiger Force: Bilawal
Imran wants to turn institutions into his Tiger Force: Bilawal
Why Pakistan-IMF talks hit a deadlock
Why Pakistan-IMF talks hit a deadlock
Tourists stranded after snowfall at Babusar Top
Tourists stranded after snowfall at Babusar Top
Sheikh Rasheed calls opposition stupid, fires back at Maryam
Sheikh Rasheed calls opposition stupid, fires back at Maryam
Police officer injured in Karachi factory fire
Police officer injured in Karachi factory fire
Petrol price hike: Countries don't run on subsidies, says Fawad
Petrol price hike: Countries don’t run on subsidies, says Fawad
Muzaffargarh: Arson suspected in fire that killed seven
Muzaffargarh: Arson suspected in fire that killed seven
Fuel price hike affects lives, sparks protests
Fuel price hike affects lives, sparks protests
IMF talks, PPP, PDM announce protests, petrol price hikes
IMF talks, PPP, PDM announce protests, petrol price hikes
Maryam says Imran knows he is on the way out
Maryam says Imran knows he is on the way out
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.