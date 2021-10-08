Taliban insist policy of isolating Afghanistan will not work

The Taliban have warned the international community against isolating Afghanistan, insisting that the policy had not worked in the past and no one wanted to repeat the process.

According to Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban’s UN nominee, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan “is a reality, and we are ready to engage with the international community and resolve issues through talks and understanding based on mutual interests and positive interaction”.

He said this during a meeting with ambassadors of several countries in Qatar’s capital Doha.

The Taliban reverted to calling Afghanistan the Islamic Emirate – the name under which it was known during the 1996-2001 period.

“Isolation of Afghanistan in the past proved to be a failed policy which didn’t serve anyone. No one wants that,” said Shaheen.

A Twitter statement by Shaheen said the meeting, arranged by the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies, was held with ambassadors of the European Union, Canada, the UK, the US, Norway, Japan and South Korea.

“Today I had a meeting with ambassadors and representatives of various countries, including EU, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Canada, the UK and the US here in Doha. Other members of the (Afghanistan) delegation are Maulvi Matiul Haq, the president of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, Dr M Naim, Maulvi Abdullah and Abdur Rahman from the political office.

“Participants reiterated their commitments to continue humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. I told them that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is a reality and we are ready to engage with the International Community and (committed to) resolve issues through talks and understanding based on mutual interests and positive interaction. Isolation of Afghanistan in the past proved to be a failed policy that didn’t serve anyone. No one wants that. All incomplete reconstruction projects should (quickly) start in Afghanistan and in view of the coming winter, there is a dire need for humanitarian aid in the country. The meeting was arranged by Barakat Sultan, the head of the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies.”

The European Union on Thursday won its battle at the UN Human Rights Council to create a new special rapporteur on Afghanistan, despite opposition from China, Russia and Pakistan.

The rapporteur will be responsible for monitoring the rights situation in the country following the Taliban takeover, and will make recommendations on improvements.

“This is an essential step to ensure continued monitoring, through a dedicated and independent expert, and to help prevent a further deterioration of the human rights situation in Afghanistan,” said Lotte Knudsen, the EU’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva.

“The rights of women and girls are of particular concern to us. The actions of the Taliban directed against women and girls and the violation of their rights is highly worrying.”

It was comfortably adopted by the 47-member council, the United Nations’ top rights body.

Twenty-eight countries voted in favour, 14 abstained and five voted against, with Venezuela and Eritrea joining Pakistan, Russia and China.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.