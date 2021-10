Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Sunday, October 24.

Former T20 champions India and Pakistan will meet in an ICC T20 World Cup tonight at the Dubai International Stadium. On the ICC T20I Rankings, India is ranked second and Pakistan third, just five points behind. The two teams last met in the 2019 ODI World Cup in England.

The federal government has decided to hold talks with the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) after its supporters launched a “long march” on Islamabad from Lahore and clashed with the police. Meanwhile, authorities have drawn contingency plans to stop the march. Read the full story here.

Traders have decided to stage a sit-in at Islamabad’s Faizabad Tuesday to protest the FBR’s plan to install Integrated Point of Sale (POS) machines for 500,000 businesses. Faizabad is one of the busiest places between Islamabad and Rawalpindi. By this time, a long march from the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) would likely be in the city.

Balochistan Assembly Speaker Qudus Bizenjo has announced the agenda for the October 25 session of the assembly when a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani would be put to a vote.

An artistic rendition of the map of Karachi’s police station jurisdictions. Graphics: M. Obair/SAMAA Digital

How many women and girls were raped in Karachi in the first six months of 2021? The answer to this question is extremely hard to reach because the government, hospitals, and police don’t really make this data available.