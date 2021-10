Here are some of the news we will be following today, Sunday, October 17.

On Saturday, the government decided to increase petrol prices by Rs10 taking the commodity to a record high of Rs137.79. The increase has irked opposition leaders and people across the country. Ministry for Energy Minister Hammad Mazhar the price hike was in line with international rates and has nothing to do with IMF.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will hold a rally in Karachi’s Jinnah Bagh at 4pm.

The wait is finally over. The ICC T20 World Cup is all set to begin from October 17 where 16 teams will compete for supremacy in the game’s shortest format.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said that the new ISI chief will be appointed before October 22. The decision has been “amicably” settled between the civil and military leaderships.

The PDM has announced that it will hold at least 30 rallies by the end of 2021. At a rally in Faisalabad, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman urged the opposition to take out to the streets instead of holding meetings.

Good news:

On Saturday, a woman gave birth to seven babies at a private hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Abbottabad. The four boys, three girls, and their mother were reported in stable condition. A 2014 study claims that Pakistan has a comparatively higher rate of multiple gestations with every 10 pregnancies out of 1000 resulting in multiple births.