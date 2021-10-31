Swabi rally: KP CM says PTI to win 2023 elections

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has held a “power show” in the Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Addressing the rally, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has asserted that the PTI would win the next general elections of 2023.

He said the way “one thief has fled” Pakistan, others would also flee and a new era of prosperity and development would begin under Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Mahmood said incompetent rulers from the past were responsible for the rising inflation in the country. They accumulated loans to the tune of Rs30,000 billion between 2008 and 2018 only to serve their personal interests, he said.

The chief minister said the three years of the PTI government had passed under coronavirus epidemic which caused economic woes, but inflation would end and he hoped that prosperity would return to the country.

He said Imran Khan had put the country on the path to development.

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said that Imran Khan was the only Muslim ruler to tell the west that Islam is a religion of peace after it was linked to terrorism and “everyone else was slient.”

Imran Khan talks to the West as an equal and he has taken steps for the welfare of the underprivileged, Saeed told the rally.

Blasting opposition leaders, he said the children of the opponents were running the “abbu bachao” campaign.

He said the eleven opposition parties combined could not muster the strength to hold as big a rally as the PTI had held.

Saeed said the prime minister had offered Health Cards to poor families in KP and the facility would be extended to people in Punjab by December this year.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser also addressed the rally, which was held at Swabi Cricket Ground.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mahmood laid the foundation stone for Women and Children Hospital Swabi. The 266-bed hospital would be constructed in three years at a cost of Rs3.8 billion.