Swabi police rescue woman chained at father’s house

Police in Swabi’s Chhota Lahore area have rescued a woman from her father’s house where she had been chained to a bed in a room

The police arrested her two brothers and father.

The police say the father and brothers chained the woman and locked her in a room, while also physically abusing her.

According to police officials, on a tip-off, when police searched the house, they found the woman chained to a bed in a deserted room.

Police arrested the girl’s father Muhammad Ayub and his two sons Saifullah and Fazlullah and registered a case.

Officials said the victim was living with her father and siblings after her divorce but she was mistreated by her family.