Supreme Court seeks evidence against Zahir Jaffer’s mother

The Supreme Court has instructed the prosecution to present evidence against Asmat Adamjee, the mother of the prime person accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

On Monday, the top court went back to hearing the bail petition filed by Zahir Jaffer’s parents. Asmat and Zakir Jaffer filed for bail on October 6 after the Islamabad High Court gave orders to keep them in prison until the case is complete.

Asmat and Zakir’s counsel, Khawaja Haris Ahmed, argued that the evidence against the couple was not substantial to keep them under detention. “They were arrested on mere speculation.”

Justice Umar Ata Bandial noted that there was no mention of Asmat Adamjee in the case file. To this, Advocate Ahmed responded that they were still waiting for the forensic reports.

The Islamabad High Court’s verdict to complete the trial within two months will take away the right to a “fair trial,” he added.

The court stressed that a fair trial was necessary but added that delays were just causing anxiety. In the middle of the hearing, Justice Bandial had to leave for an emergency, cutting the hearing short.

The case has been adjourned till October 18.

Last week, an Islamabad sessions court postponed the suspects’ indictment and announced a new date for it, October 14.

Suspects named in the case challan