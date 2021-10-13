Supreme Court says 92 percent highways dangerous for travel

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has declared that 92 per cent of the highways across the country are dangerous for travel.

It has rejected a National Highway Authority (NHA) report about roads as unsatisfactory.

The chief justice remarked that all the highways except Lahore-Islamabad Motorway had been abandoned by the authorities.

The court also expressed displeasure over the alleged humiliation of travellers by FC Balochistan.

The apex court heard a case about the Quetta-Karachi highway, which has reportedly fallen into disrepair.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that the construction of Chitral-Gilgit Road has been completed on papers, but, in reality, there are only rocks on this road. No vehicle could move on the road, he said.

The chief justice said that the NHA had stopped maintaining all the highways except Lahore-Islamabad Motorway.

He asked why Quetta-Karachi highway was not being rebuilt as per the standards used for building the motorway.

The court expressed displeasure over the overall state of road infrastruture.

A road does not get a bridge until 10 people die, said the chief justice.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that in other countries roadside reflectors were kept in such a mint condition that they flashed brighly to people driving at night, but in Pakistan old reflectors were painted with red or yellow limewash to look new.

The NHA has failed to perform it job of road construction and renovation, the chief justice said.

The court sought a response from FC Balochistan on the humiliation of the passengers in the name of roadside checking.