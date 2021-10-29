Friday, October 29, 2021  | 22 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi’s Tejori Heights

Ruled the building was built on encroached land

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Reported by Irfanul Haq

The Supreme Court has ordered the commissioner of Karachi to demolish Tejori Heights, a building located in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block’s 13-D near Hassan Square.

At a hearing at the top court’s Karachi Registry Friday, the builder’s counsel, Raza Rabbani, said his client was ready to vacate the building but needed some time to settle things with the allottees.

The court, consequently, instructed the authorities to demolish Tejori Heights within a month. The commissioner of Karachi has been made responsible to oversee all the matters.

Earlier, at a hearing on Thursday, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed gave Rabbani a deadline to present documents in the case by October 29. “This is a never-ending problem in Karachi. If we don’t stop it now, it will continue to thrive,” he remarked.

Tejori Heights was being built on an encroached piece of land that belonged to the Pakistan Railways. Its construction was halted last year in November.

Case background

Tejori Heights has 182 luxury apartments. There are 52 five-room Type A apartments which cost Rs20 million each and 130 four-room Type B apartments for Rs13 million each.

The project is owned by Karachi Town Builders & Developers. The proprietor of the company is Javed Iqbal Qureshi, who is the father-in-law of Kamran Tessori, a politician and businessman. Tessori is also a partner in his father-in-law’s construction business.

The Pakistan Railways registered an FIR against Tessori at the Railways Police Station in South District on November 20. The FIR stated that Tessori of Tejori Heights had encroached upon Pakistan Railways land measuring 2,783 square yards.

The Pakistan Railways said the land belongs to them as it falls under Survey No 190 of Deh Gujro in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. But the Karachi Town Builders & Developers say the land belongs to them as it falls under Survey No 653 of Deh Gujro in the Board’s land records.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Tejori Heights, Tijori heights, illegal building, sbca, supree court,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Saad Rizvi attends TLP-govt negotiations, protesters reach Chand Qila
Saad Rizvi attends TLP-govt negotiations, protesters reach Chand Qila
Compensate Nasla Tower residents before demolition: Senate committee
Compensate Nasla Tower residents before demolition: Senate committee
Lahore court issues arrest warrants for Shahbaz Gill
Lahore court issues arrest warrants for Shahbaz Gill
TLP security meeting, Balochistan CM, sugar, Pak-Afghan face-off
TLP security meeting, Balochistan CM, sugar, Pak-Afghan face-off
Vawda bombshell admission: PM didn't know about TLP agreement
Vawda bombshell admission: PM didn’t know about TLP agreement
PM Khan calls NSC meeting on Friday amid TLP protests
PM Khan calls NSC meeting on Friday amid TLP protests
Peshawar police report city's biggest drug bust
Peshawar police report city’s biggest drug bust
Ogra predicts petrol prices to keep rising till March 2022
Ogra predicts petrol prices to keep rising till March 2022
Mera Pakistan housing scheme: Banks receive Rs200b worth applications
Mera Pakistan housing scheme: Banks receive Rs200b worth applications
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi’s Tejori Heights
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi’s Tejori Heights
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.