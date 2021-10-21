Supreme Court grants Khursheed Shah bail in corruption case

The Supreme Court has granted bail to PPP leader Khursheed Shah in an assets beyond means case.

At a hearing on Thursday, the top court ruled that there are no concrete reasons to keep the politician incarcerated.

The National Accountability Bureau arrested Shah in 2019. A case was later filed against him on charges of owning properties beyond declared assets justifiable income. The reference was filed against 18 people including Shah, his wives, daughters, sons, and close aides for misappropriation of Rs1.23 billion.

The court has ordered Shah to submit surety bonds worth Rs10 million.

The PPP leader will, however, not be able to fly out of the country as the apex court said that his name will stay on the Exit Control List.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial has instructed NAB to continue its investigation against Shah but not keep him permanently in jail.

Earlier, the top court rejected the politician’s bail petition submitted in July 2021.