Strategic partnership: PM Khan emphasises transforming relations with Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to transform the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan into a “mutually beneficial strategic partnership”.

In an interview with Saudi Arabia’s Al Riyadh magazine, the premier said that Pakistan intends to transform the relationship between the two countries into a deep, diversified, and mutually beneficial strategic partnership.

He emphasized “exploring new and non-traditional areas of cooperation to consolidate the historical gains.”

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have always worked together for the benefit of Islamic nations with an aim to achieve peaceful coexistence, combat terrorism, and project a positive image of Islam to confront Islamophobia, he highlighted.

“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long-standing brotherly relations historically which are based on faith, common history, and mutual support,” the prime minister reiterated.

“Both countries stood by each other, through thick and thin, regardless of the change in leadership.”

Need to boost trade

PM Khan stressed improving the trade and investment relationship between the two countries. “I am sure that the [Saudi-Pakistan] investment forum will mark the launch of a new dynamic in our investment cooperation.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Saudi Arabia last week to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Middle East Green Initiative Summit. He met with Saudi crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

“We discussed ways to enhance economic and trade relations by exploring investment areas and opportunities within the framework of Vision 2030.”

Naya Pakistan and Saudi Vision 2030

PM Khan, while commending the reforms undertaken by the Saudi leadership within the framework of Vision 2030, said, “Both Naya Pakistan and Saudi Vision 2030 focus on opportunities and diversification in the economy, local growth, modernization and development, and trade linkages.”

He added that Vision 2030 provides Pakistan with opportunities to partner with Saudi Arabia in achieving its ambitious plan.

“Pakistan can contribute manpower and share expertise in sectors such as information technology, infrastructure development, and agriculture.”

Climate change goals

The prime minister pointed out that the recent projects launched by the kingdom to address the challenges of climate change are similar to “Clean and Green Pakistan” and “The Billion Tree Tsunami” initiatives launched by his government.

“We believe that our priorities and goals will converge in this regard so that we can learn from each other and offer our mutual support to mitigate the effects of climate change.”

Saudi Arabia’s support for Pakistan

The premier expressed his gratitude over the help extended by Saudi Arabia in the form of a $3 billion deposit in Pakistan’s central bank and $1.2 billion worth of oil supplies on deferred payments.

“This generous budget support will help balance Pakistan’s payments in light of rising global commodity prices,” he added.