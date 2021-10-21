Special PIA flights from Kabul for vacating NATO personnel, Europeans

Pakistan International Airline or PIA will start special flights for evacuating people belonging to NATO and other European countries, this was announced by the chief executive officer or CEO of the airline on Thursday.

Air Marshal Arshad Malik assured members of a delegation of NATO, including Ambassador of Belgium Philippe Bronchain, who called on him at the PIA Head Office in Islamabad.

Both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, including the ongoing evacuation from Kabul. The CEO PIA assured the delegation of providing assistance on humanitarian basis.

PIA suspends flights to Kabul

A week ago, PIA suspended flights to Afghanistan over “inappropriate behaviour of the Civil Aviation Authority of Afghanistan and the Taliban government”.

The national flag carrier said that the suspension will remain in effect till next announcement. Earlier, a PIA spokesperson had said that Afghan staff’s behaviour with PIA crew has been “unprofessional” and “unacceptable”

PIA was the first airline to operate the first international flight to Afghanistan on September 13, post the Taliban takeover.