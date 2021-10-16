Speaker Balochistan Assembly call upon chief minister to resign

In a surprising development on Friday, Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo advised Chief Minister Jam Kamal to resign from his post.

Bizenjo is learnt to have returned from Islamabad along with dissident members of the Balochistan Awami Party or BAP.

In response, the chief minister criticized the speaker and reminded him to adhere to his oath as a speaker.

Speaking with reporters after his arrival in Quetta, Bizenjo said that some elements were trying to create instability by informing relevant quarters of falsehood.

Reiterating the resolve to root out all such elements, he said that BAP and its allies would table a no-confidence motion in the assembly on October 20. “We will see who has the majority after the motion is tabled in the assembly,” he said.

Jam Kamal, he insisted, had already tendered resignation from his party post. “He is no longer the president of the party,” he said.

Referring to the resignation, he said that once the acting president of the party was appointed, Jam Kamal could not take back his resignation.

According to him, PDM was not behind the no-confidence motion. “Our people will not join anyone, instead Jam Kamal’s allies will join us,” Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo said.

He said that after resigning from the party post, Jam Kamal could act in a responsible manner and save the party’s integrity.

Zahoor Buledi pointed out that he had been appointed as interim party chief after Jam Kamal had resigned. “Jam Kamal is no longer the president of BAP legally or constitutionally,” Buledi said.

Abdur Rehman Khetran said that BAP members had signed the no-confidence motion. “They remain firm in their resolve, demanding resignation from Jam Kamal,” Khetran said.

Khetran also criticized the spokesman of the Balochistan government who said that legal action would be taken against assembly members who accused Jam Kamal of resorting to horse-trading in the assembly.

Meanwhile, Jam Kamal tweeted that the post of the speaker demanded neutrality, and as the speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo should honor his oath.

