Tuesday, October 12, 2021  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1443
Spanish, Chinese firms to get cleaner Central, Korangi districts

SSWMB launches 15-day cleanliness campaign in both districts

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Oct 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Arrangements for handing over the garbage lifting process to foreign companies are being finalized, the managing director of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board or SSWMB, Zubair Channa, said on Monday.

The companies, Channa said, would soon start working in various districts.

In July this year, the Sindh government had signed 10-year deals with foreign companies for lifting garbage from Central and Korangi districts.

The Central district was handed over to Spanish Company Urbaser while the Korangi district would be looked after by a Chinese firm, Gansu Construction Investment and Heavy Industry Technology Co Limited.

Channa said: “A Chinese company in Korangi district and Spanish Company in Central district will soon take charge of garbage collection in these districts. They will collect garbage and transport it to the garbage transfer station from where the board will move it to the landfill site.”

The other four districts Malir, East, South and West were already being looked after by different Chinese firms.

Newly-formed Keamri District is still not owned by any foreign company, as it is still treated as West district in the board’s ambit.

Also on Monday, the board decided to end the backlog of garbage from Korangi and Central districts, launching a 15-day cleanliness campaign in these districts.

This campaign would be run at union council level and the board had provided machinery to respective district municipal corporations or DMCs.

The machinery, including shovels trolleys, tractor blades, dumpers and loaders, had been provided at individual union council level for quick removal of garbage.

Teams have been formed to supervise the drive at DMC level.

In Korangi district, Administrator Sajida Qazi, SSWMB Korangi Director Farid Magsi, Korangi Director Sanitation Sardar Shah and Assistant Director Adil Brohi are included in the team.

In Central District, Administrator Muhammad Ali Zaidi, SSWMB Deputy Director Adil Hashmi and Assistant Director Fahad Bhutto are included in the team.

Zubair Channa had directed the teams to ensure removal of garbage backlog in 15 days, enabling sanitation teams to proceed with day-to-day garbage lifting.

