Social media apps restored, federal cabinet meeting, NAB Ordinance

Here are some of the major developments from Monday night and stories we are following Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
Politician and TV host Dr Aamir Liaquat has said that he has resigned from the National Assembly as well as from the party – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI). Two more resignations are expected from NA, he claimed.
“I have had enough and can’t take it anymore,” said Aamir Liaquat in SAMAA TV program 7 se 8 with Kiran Naz. “I don’t want to reveal the reason behind it but ‘it’s huge’ and Pakistan will be shocked to know.” Read full story here.