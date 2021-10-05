Tuesday, October 5, 2021  | 27 Safar, 1443
Social media apps restored, federal cabinet meeting, NAB Ordinance

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Oct 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Our daily update in the morning for stories expected to develop.

Aamir Liaquat's resignation: I have had enough Politician and TV host Dr Aamir Liaquat has said that he has resigned from the National Assembly as well as from the party – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI). Two more resignations are expected from NA, he claimed. "I have had enough and can't take it anymore," said Aamir Liaquat in SAMAA TV program 7 se 8 with Kiran Naz. "I don't want to reveal the reason behind it but 'it's huge' and Pakistan will be shocked to know." Read full story here.
Here are some of the major developments from Monday night and stories we are following Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

  • The services of Facebook-owned applications such as Whatsapp, Instagram, and Messenger were restored after a six-hour-long outage Monday. The company said that a “faulty configuration change” prevented nearly 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media and messaging services.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has set up a high-level cell to determine facts about Pandora Papers. The cell will be aided by the Federal Investigation Agency, Federal Board of Revenue, and National Accountability Bureau. If the assets had not been previously declared by the person in question, the FBR will launch a probe to determine if these assets were legal or not.
  • A meeting to amend the NAB Ordinance regarding the appointment of Chairman NAB has ended. The federal cabinet meeting will be held today in which the draft recommendations would be presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan.
  • Omer Sharif’s funeral prayers were offered in Germany Monday. His body will be brought back to Pakistan Wednesday morning. He will be buried at the Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard.
  • Regional teams are expected to be reintroduced in the Pakistan domestic cricket structure among other changes after the direction of Pakistan Cricket Board chairperson Ramiz Raja.

Aamir Liaquat’s resignation: I have had enough

Politician and TV host Dr Aamir Liaquat has said that he has resigned from the National Assembly as well as from the party – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI). Two more resignations are expected from NA, he claimed.

“I have had enough and can’t take it anymore,” said Aamir Liaquat in SAMAA TV program 7 se 8 with Kiran Naz. “I don’t want to reveal the reason behind it but ‘it’s huge’ and Pakistan will be shocked to know.” Read full story here.

 
