News

Smog: Punjab to act against industries, motorists polluting air

Section 144 imposed in the province

Posted: Oct 12, 2021
Posted: Oct 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

ONLINE PHOTO by Malik Sajjad

In an effort to prevent smog from affecting life this winter, the Punjab government has decided to act against industries and motorists causing air pollution in the province.

As the winter takes hold, a major issue in Punjab is smog which has become an annually recurring environmental threat in the provincial capital and other big cities.

A meeting, chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal, decided on Tuesday that action will be taken against industries, vehicles and individuals that were burning crop stumps and garbage or causing air pollution by any other mean.

The chief secretary ordered relevant departments to ensure the implementation of Section 144 across the province and to issue guidelines for the prevention of smog.

He warned that negligence would not be tolerated. The use of substandard fuel in factories should be stopped, he ordered.

How smog forms

Smog is formed by a mixture of pollutants and water vapour in the atmosphere. It can cause health problems such as asthma, flu, coughing, allergies, bronchial infections, and heart problems.

Prolonged exposure to environmental pollution also results in shortened life expectancy. These risks may be reduced by wearing masks, managing gaseous vehicular emissions, using eco-friendly products, and reusing and recycling.

