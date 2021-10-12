Slow internet, cabinet meeting, NCOC Rabiul Awwal guidelines

Here are some of the major developments from Monday night and the stories we are following on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

A slow internet speed was reported in Pakistan on Monday as a fault occurred in the 25,000-kilometres-long Asia-Europe double AE1 cable. ATM and bank services were affected as well.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal has announced he’ll face no-confidence motion till the last moment. He said he did not take any personal advantage during his tenure. Jam Kamal termed the lack of work in the province as unfair. He said that exemplary work was done in the field of health and education.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet today. The economic and political issues will come under discussion.

The National Command and Operation Centre has issued coronavirus guideline for Rabiul Awwal celebrations across the country. It is mandatory for religious scholars and naat khuwans to be fully immunised against Covid. Read the full story here.

Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major-General Mohammed Bagheri is scheduled to pay an official visit to Pakistan in a bid to develop military and defense diplomacy.

In case you missed out

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a bid to promote investment, has decided to ease conditions for renewable energy solution providers under its Refinance Scheme for renewable energy.

A press release issued by the SBP stated, “The requirement of AEDB certification has been relaxed for Renewable Energy Investment Entities that do not undertake installations on their own but hire services of installers/vendors for installation of RE projects/solutions.”

Samaa Exclusive: Players gutted as Pakistan suffers exile from international football