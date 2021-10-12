Slow internet, cabinet meeting, NCOC Rabiul Awwal guidelines

Notes from the newsroom
Here are some of the major developments from Monday night and the stories we are following on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.
The State Bank of Pakistan, in a bid to promote investment, has decided to ease conditions for renewable energy solution providers under its Refinance Scheme for renewable energy.
A press release issued by the SBP stated, “The requirement of AEDB certification has been relaxed for Renewable Energy Investment Entities that do not undertake installations on their own but hire services of installers/vendors for installation of RE projects/solutions.”