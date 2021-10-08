Sixteen years since October 8 earthquake

Sixteen years have passed since the 7.6 magnitude earthquake on October 8, 2005, destroyed schools and houses, but many communities have not moved on as reconstruction efforts were hampered by several factors.

The dead were remembered on Friday at public and private ceremonies. The Azad Kashmir government held a commemoration event in Muzaffarabad.

The upper parts of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were shaken by the earthquake 16 years ago.

Most of those killed were school children. Sixteen years later, the construction of schools in the quake-hit areas has not been completed, SAMAA TV reported.

Those responsible for poor construction were not punished, it said.

SAMAA’s Atif Qayyum reported from one such school in Abbottabad. The building remains uncompleted.

In the federal capital Islamabad, reconstruction work on the Margalla Tower which collapsed on October 8, 2005, continues. However, the slow pace symbolizes the overall lacklustre response to the tragedy.

Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi laid flowers at the memorial of martyrs.

The central ceremony was held at University College Ground. A minute’s silence followed the sounding of the siren in memory of the earthquake martyrs.