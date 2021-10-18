Monday, October 18, 2021  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1443
Sindh wants to conduct medical college admission tests independently: minister

Azra Pechuho rejects tests by PMC

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Oct 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho. Image: SAMAA Digital

The Sindh government is mulling on conducting medical college entry admission tests independently from 2022, Sindh Health Minister Dr Aza Pechuho has announced. At a meeting Monday, she observed that medical students across the country have greatly suffered because of MDCAT conducted by the Pakistan Medical Commission this year. Hundreds of students took to the streets against the results. In Islamabad, multiple were injured during clashes with the police. Pechuho said that 30 different exam papers were prepared by the Sindh government this year. "Next year, we will conduct the entrance exams on the provincial level." If the Pakistan Medical Commission intervenes, we will go to the Sindh Medical and Dental Council for the formulation of new laws, the minister said, adding that the Sindh government has shared it reservation regarding PMC with the Centre multiple times but didn't get a positive response. Under the 18th Amendment, provinces have the right to legislate medical admission tests and other matters. Students protest against MDCAT 2021 outside the Pakistan Medical Commission. Photos: Online Students across Pakistan have been protesting against the MDCAT 2021 claiming that the results were marred with irregularities. They said question paper was out of syllabus and want PMC to re-conduct the exams on a single day. After numerous demonstrations, SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan instructed a post-exam analysis of the admission tests. The responsibility of the review has been handed over to the Quaid-e-Azam University. Dr Sultan reassured that students will be granted marks for ambiguous or vague questions.
