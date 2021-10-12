Sindh to vaccinate 19m children against measles, rubella

Sindh Health Department has decided to run an anti-measles and anti-rubella campaign from November 15, 2021 to protect children from contagious diseases.

The decision was taken after the number of measles cases across from the province increased.

Officials said the campaign will continue till November 27.

During a twelve-day-long campaign, as many as 19 million children will be vaccinated against measles and rubella vaccine, officials said.

Dr Irshad Memon, Project Director Expanded Program or EPI, said that every child from 9 months to 15 years will be vaccinated. Eight million children under the age of five will also be given polio drops, he said.

Last year, over 664 cases and four deaths were reported by measles. This year, 2,400 cases and 38 deaths have been reported so far.

In 2020, 301 rubella cases were reported. This year 117 cases have been reported so far.

Experts have warned that measles could prove fatal if children are not vaccinated. Parents should support the team and get their children vaccinated.