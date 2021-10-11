Monday, October 11, 2021  | 4 Rabiulawal, 1443
Sindh to punish police officers involved in sale of gutka

Posted: Oct 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Oct 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The Sindh High Court has instructed authorities to identify and punish police officers involved in the sale of gutka. At a hearing on Monday, the court summoned a list of officers named in the manufacturing, sale, and purchase of gutka and mainpuri. "It seems like even the top-level officers are involved in the business," Justice Salahuddin Panhwar noted. "Details of the assets of these officers should be submitted in court at the earliest." The court highlighted that people consuming gutka and mainpuri are contracting multiple diseases. "We can't ban these substances without cooperation and support from the police," Justice Panhwar said. He reiterated that a crack down should immediately be launched on the sale and purchase of gutka. "Take help from the Rangers." The Sindh Prohibition Of Preparation, Manufacturing, Storage, Sale And Use Of Gutka And Mainpuri Bill, 2019 was passed in 2020. It states that six years imprisonment and up to Rs500,000 fine will be liable to any person who is found involved in the manufacturing, storage, and consumption of gutka across the province. It allows the government to take action against people found consuming ghutka at public places and enables authorities to raid places without a warrant.
