Sindh to hold LG elections in February or March: minister

'Federal governments' claims are self-contradictory'

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
Nasir Hussain Shah. FILE

Sindh Local Governments Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has said that local government elections would be held in Sindh in February or March.

The provincial government is ready for local government (LG) elections, but it is listening to the claims and announcements of the federal government, he said.

The minister claimed that the federal government’s claims and announcements indicated that it was preparing to go home.

Their claims and announcements are self-contradictory, he said.

Shah spoke to journalists at the press club in Sukkur.

He also claimed that the federal government wanted to extend its five-year term through a presidential ordinance.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to hold LG elections in a phased manner.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province is likely to go first to the polls as provincial officials informed the ECP last week that they would hold LG elections in November.

The ECP is expected to decide on the date of the elections in its October 14 meeting after the KP provincial government submits a report on the phased conduct of local government elections.

