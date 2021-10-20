Wednesday, October 20, 2021  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sindh plans to install 200MW waste to energy conversion plant

The provincial government will soon finalize feasibility

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago

Photo: File

The Sindh government is considering installing a 150 to 200-megawatt power plant at Jam Chakro landfill site which will be powered by solid waste, Secretary Local Government Najam Ahmed Shah said on Wednesday.

This, he said, was a bid to install a project capable of transforming garbage-to-energy. The project is named ‘conversion of solid waste to energy’.

In this regard, a meeting was held at the office of the Sindh LG secretary on Wednesday that was participated by the provincial energy secretary and the managing director of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board.

According to Najam Ahmed Shah, the government was actively considering installing a power plant at Jam Chakro landfill site.

A detailed study for the energy project had been initiated, but no final decision had been taken yet.

Shah said that the Sindh government was to sit with the energy and environmental experts and to evolve a working mechanism in this regard.

The initial study showed that the power plant could produce between 150MW to 200MW of energy by treating the garbage collected at the landfill site.

Najam Shah said that the Sindh government would consult with international experts before installing a modern waste-to-energy conversion plant, adding all legal aspects of the project would be addressed during the process.

Shah said that the project would be carried out with complete transparency and efficiency.

According to him, the project would prove to be a milestone after its completion and expressed the hope that it would help in overcoming the energy crisis.

Shah said that the project would be completed in different phases and later such plants would be installed in all districts.

The local government secretary said that major issues regarding the execution of the project was still under discussion.

“The project’s documentation and feasibility will soon be finalized by the Sindh government,” he said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sindh plans to install 200MW waste to energy conversion plant, Sindh energy project, Sindh development project, Sindh solid waste management
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United States announces ambassador for Pakistan after three-year gap
United States announces ambassador for Pakistan after three-year gap
London: SBP governor chased by Pakistani journalists with questions
London: SBP governor chased by Pakistani journalists with questions
Imran pledges to transform Pakistan into a model welfare state
Imran pledges to transform Pakistan into a model welfare state
Does Pakistan have laws on cryptocurrency, asks court
Does Pakistan have laws on cryptocurrency, asks court
FIR registered for misuse of official vehicle in Lahore
FIR registered for misuse of official vehicle in Lahore
‘Rulers can’t talk about welfare state when people go hungry’
‘Rulers can’t talk about welfare state when people go hungry’
No-confidence move tabled against Jam Kamal Khan
No-confidence move tabled against Jam Kamal Khan
Hindu Pundit pays homage by reciting Naat in Lahore
Hindu Pundit pays homage by reciting Naat in Lahore
Thieves try to break open ATM in Karachi
Thieves try to break open ATM in Karachi
IMF outlook projects lower inflation rates for Pakistan
IMF outlook projects lower inflation rates for Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.