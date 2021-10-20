Sindh plans to install 200MW waste to energy conversion plant

The Sindh government is considering installing a 150 to 200-megawatt power plant at Jam Chakro landfill site which will be powered by solid waste, Secretary Local Government Najam Ahmed Shah said on Wednesday.

This, he said, was a bid to install a project capable of transforming garbage-to-energy. The project is named ‘conversion of solid waste to energy’.

In this regard, a meeting was held at the office of the Sindh LG secretary on Wednesday that was participated by the provincial energy secretary and the managing director of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board.

According to Najam Ahmed Shah, the government was actively considering installing a power plant at Jam Chakro landfill site.

A detailed study for the energy project had been initiated, but no final decision had been taken yet.

Shah said that the Sindh government was to sit with the energy and environmental experts and to evolve a working mechanism in this regard.

The initial study showed that the power plant could produce between 150MW to 200MW of energy by treating the garbage collected at the landfill site.

Najam Shah said that the Sindh government would consult with international experts before installing a modern waste-to-energy conversion plant, adding all legal aspects of the project would be addressed during the process.

Shah said that the project would be carried out with complete transparency and efficiency.

According to him, the project would prove to be a milestone after its completion and expressed the hope that it would help in overcoming the energy crisis.

Shah said that the project would be completed in different phases and later such plants would be installed in all districts.

The local government secretary said that major issues regarding the execution of the project was still under discussion.

“The project’s documentation and feasibility will soon be finalized by the Sindh government,” he said.

