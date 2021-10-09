Sindh makes Covid vaccination mandatory for students above 12 years

It is mandatory for students, at both public and private schools, above the ages of 12 years to get immunised against the novel coronavirus, the Sindh government announced Saturday.

According to the director of private schools, district health officers will be responsible to ensure the smooth implementation of the vaccination process.

The inoculation drives will be conducted at schools and colleges across the province under the supervision of the Directorate of Schools.

Earlier, on Friday, SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan announced that the government will run special weekly vaccination campaigns at madrassas and schools.

“It is important for parents to get their children, who are above or of the age of 12 years, immunised,” he urged, stressing that children have massively suffered during the coronavirus lockdowns and can’t afford the prolonged break from studies anymore.

“Don’t pay attention to fake news. Vaccination will help prevent the spread of the pandemic.”

According to the health department, students will be administered the Pfizer vaccine free of cost. Unvaccinated students won’t be allowed to enter campuses after October 31. By November 30, students have to be fully vaccinated.

Students, 12 to 17 years, with impaired immune systems will be administered the Pfizer vaccine.

The age group for vaccination has been lowered to 12 years.

Here’s where you can get inoculated in Karachi. These centres are administering Pfizer and are open round the clock:

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre – 021-99201300

Dow University of Health Sciences, Ojha Campus – 021-99232660 and 38771111

Sindh Government Children Hospital, North Nazimabad – 021-34999181-5

Normal classes at schools, colleges, and universities will resume from October 11 [Monday]. The Sindh government is expected to issue an order on this in the upcoming days.

What vaccines are safe for students?

It is believed that children between 12 and 15 years of age could only be administered Pfizer-BioNTech’s Comirnaty and Moderna’s Spikevax vaccines.

“Children aged between 12 and 15 who are at high risk may be offered this vaccine alongside other priority groups for vaccination. Vaccine trials for children are ongoing and WHO will update its recommendations when the evidence or epidemiological situation warrants a change in policy,” WHO notes in a document available online.

The following vaccines are safe for people 18 and above.