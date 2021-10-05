Sindh government allots Rs2b for Karachi Zoo uplift

The Sindh government has allotted a budget of Rs2 billion for the renovation and upliftment of the Karachi Zoo, Administrator Murtaza Wahab said Monday.

According to Zoo and Recreation Senior Director Irfan Salam, cages will be renovated to provide a better and stimulating environment for the animals. “Empty cages will be filled with new animals by the end of this year.”

Salam revealed that the management of the zoo has prepared a number of activities for people in the upcoming days. “On October 20, we are celebrating the birthday of our elephants, Madhubala and Noor Jehan. We want people to visit the zoo and make the party grand.”

A number of people visiting the Karachi Zoo have complained of its pitiful state. Earlier this year, videos of elephants at the zoo and Safari Park surfaced showing that they had broken nails, cracked tusks, swollen legs, and damaged feet. Following this, an international animal rights group, the Pro Elephant Network, called for emergency medical assistance. KMC had, however, claimed it had treated them after applying petroleum jelly to their feet.



Photos: File

On September 21, the Sindh High Court gave permission to foreign veterinarian Dr Frank Goëritz to visit Pakistan and inspect the animals.

On February 11, a man filed a constitutional petition in the Sindh High Court against the “criminal treatment” of animals at the Karachi zoo.

Animal activist Yahya Ahmed said that the “condition of animals being kept at the zoo was alarming and the lives of the creatures were at risk.” It explained in detail the condition of the following animals at the zoo.