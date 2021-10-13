Sindh announces public holiday on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on Eid Milad-un-Nabi, falling on Tuesday, October 19.

According to a notification issued on Wednesday, people working at Covid emergency departments won’t be eligible for the holiday.

Earlier, the provincial government decided to impose a ban on pillion riding on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal. Women, children below 12 years of age, senior citizens, journalists, disabled persons, law enforcers, and employees of essential services have been exempted from the ban.

The National Command and Operation Centre has announced a number of new SOPs to prevent the spread of coronavirus during the Rabiul Awwal celebrations.