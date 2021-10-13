Wednesday, October 13, 2021  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sindh announces public holiday on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

It will be celebrated on October 19

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on Eid Milad-un-Nabi, falling on Tuesday, October 19. According to a notification issued on Wednesday, people working at Covid emergency departments won't be eligible for the holiday. Earlier, the provincial government decided to impose a ban on pillion riding on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal. Women, children below 12 years of age, senior citizens, journalists, disabled persons, law enforcers, and employees of essential services have been exempted from the ban. The National Command and Operation Centre has announced a number of new SOPs to prevent the spread of coronavirus during the Rabiul Awwal celebrations. Strict implementation of SOPs at milads.It is compulsory for people to wear masks, use sanitisers, and maintain social distancing at celebrations.Ulemas and naat khuwans to be fully vaccinated against coronavirusThe government has urged media houses to run live transmissions of milads and other celebrations. This way more people will be able to take part in the celebrations without having to physically attend them.Special vaccination camps to be set up on 10th Rabiul Awwal.Venues for milads and other celebrations should be open and airy.A six-feet distance in seating arrangements should be ensured.Thermal scanners to be set up at entrance points.Sanitisers and masks to be provided at the entrance.Health desks to be established at all venues.Only packed food to be distributed.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on Eid Milad-un-Nabi, falling on Tuesday, October 19.

According to a notification issued on Wednesday, people working at Covid emergency departments won’t be eligible for the holiday.

Earlier, the provincial government decided to impose a ban on pillion riding on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal. Women, children below 12 years of age, senior citizens, journalists, disabled persons, law enforcers, and employees of essential services have been exempted from the ban.

The National Command and Operation Centre has announced a number of new SOPs to prevent the spread of coronavirus during the Rabiul Awwal celebrations.

  • Strict implementation of SOPs at milads.
  • It is compulsory for people to wear masks, use sanitisers, and maintain social distancing at celebrations.
  • Ulemas and naat khuwans to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus
  • The government has urged media houses to run live transmissions of milads and other celebrations. This way more people will be able to take part in the celebrations without having to physically attend them.
  • Special vaccination camps to be set up on 10th Rabiul Awwal.
  • Venues for milads and other celebrations should be open and airy.
  • A six-feet distance in seating arrangements should be ensured.
  • Thermal scanners to be set up at entrance points.
  • Sanitisers and masks to be provided at the entrance.
  • Health desks to be established at all venues.
  • Only packed food to be distributed.

 
eid milad un nabi Rabiul Awwal
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Rabiul Awwal, Sindh, public holiday
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore doctor arrested for drugging, filming women colleagues
Lahore doctor arrested for drugging, filming women colleagues
Authority to appoint ISI chief lies with PM: Fawad Chaudhry
Authority to appoint ISI chief lies with PM: Fawad Chaudhry
'PM, COAS complete consultation on new DG ISI'
‘PM, COAS complete consultation on new DG ISI’
CCTV footage shows robbers massacre nine at Sadiqabad fuel station
CCTV footage shows robbers massacre nine at Sadiqabad fuel station
Internet service restored, new ISI chief, National T20 final
Internet service restored, new ISI chief, National T20 final
Afghan girl, cousin perish crossing into Pakistan
Afghan girl, cousin perish crossing into Pakistan
Minar-e-Pakistan Tiktoker complains of death threats
Minar-e-Pakistan Tiktoker complains of death threats
IHC accepts last petition of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan
IHC accepts last petition of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan
Islamabad couple assault: Police submit audio, video evidence in court
Islamabad couple assault: Police submit audio, video evidence in court
COAS witnesses induction of VT-4 tank into strike formations
COAS witnesses induction of VT-4 tank into strike formations
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.