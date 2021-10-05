Tuesday, October 5, 2021  | 27 Safar, 1443
Sindh allows Qatari ruling family to hunt in Jati

Province to release wheat from Oct. 15

Posted: Oct 5, 2021
Posted: Oct 5, 2021

Sindh Cabinet met on Tuesday where it took many decisions including wheat release and permit to Qatari family to hunt in the province.

After the meeting, Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani addressed a pressed where he said that Qatar’s ruling family has been given permission to hunt in Jati Taluka in Suhjawal District.

The minister also said that the cabinet has also approved wheat release from October 15.

The price of 40kg bag of wheat in Sindh will be same as in other provinces, he said. Sindh government has given Rs13billion subsidy on wheat prices. The minister said that the wheat support price is decided at Rs4,875 for a 100kg bag.

Earlier in the day, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that the prime minister has instructed the ministry of interprovincial coordination to ask Sindh to release wheat. “Wheat prices in Sindh are highest in the country due to 1.2m tons of wheat release have been stopped by the provincial government,” he tweeted.

Ghani said that the development projects in Sindh were also discussed in the meeting.

Other decisions that were taken in the meeting include:

  • Amendments in the partnership act to facilitate investors.
  • Sentences commuted for seven prisoners on the merit of their educational skills.
  • Side mirrors in the motorcycle have been declared mandatory.

The government has decided to compensate families who were evicted or suffered a loss of property in nullahs anti-encroachment drive.

