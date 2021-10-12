Sheikhupura govt school sweeper arrested for raping fifth-grader

A sweeper at a government school in Sheikhupura has been arrested for raping a fifth-grader inside the school.

Younas Masih was arrested on Monday after the child’s mother registered an FIR at the Housing Colony Police Station, Sheikhupura.

The mother said after her child told her that she had been raped by the sweeper at the school she went to the police but they did not listen to her complaint.

She said she then had to go to the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau who had the case registered by pressuring the police.

Following the FIR, the child’s medical examination was conducted at the District Headquarters Hospital, Sheikhupura. It confirmed that she had been raped.

Police said the suspect has confessed.

The suspect said that he used to buy the child shawarmas. “One day I forcefully took her to the washroom.” He said that he then took her to a classroom and raped her.

A report sent by the principal to the District Education Authority said that Younas Masih was arrested from the school gate on Monday around 10:30am.

After Younas was arrested, the principal formed a four-member internal committee to probe into the incident.

The committee submitted its report on the same day. It found that the suspect raped the child inside a classroom on Friday (October 8) and recommended that his services be terminated immediately.

Suspect sent on three-day remand Sheikhupura police presented the suspect before a local court on Tuesday.

The court sent Younas on three-day physical remand.

Rape and harassment in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of harassment or rape, then you can contact the following organisations:

Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043

FIA cybercrime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pk

Madadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098

Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393

Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518

Pakistan Citizen portal

