Sunday, October 24, 2021  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sheikh Rasheed: Pakistan to withdraw cases against TLP

Says he had a one-on-one conversation with Saad Rizvi

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago

The government will be withdrawing cases against workers of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan by Tuesday, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has revealed. The protests will continue until then.

"We will also oversee the charges imposed under the 4th schedule," he said in a press conference Sunday.

According to the National Counter Terrorism Authority, an individual about whom either there is credible intelligence information or who has a history of being linked to a banned organisation can be proscribed by the Home Department of a province and can be subjected to restrictions on travel, speech, and business, under the Anti Terrorism Act, 1997.

TLP supporters have been on the roads in Lahore and Rawalpindi since Thursday. On Friday, they began marching on Islamabad, demanding the release of the party's heir Saad Rizvi.

Rasheed, after eight-hour-long negotiations with the banned party, said that on Monday (October 25), TLP leaders will visit the interior ministry. He has told the district administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to remove barricades from the roads.

"The protesters have decided to stay at Muridke till Tuesday [October 26]."

The minister added that he had a one-on-one conversation with Saad Rizvi and the negotiations turned out to be successful.

TLP long march: Progress in negotiations, says Sheikh Rasheed

Why and how did the TLP protests start?

Earlier in the day, in an interview with SAMAA Digital, he said that TLP has put forward three demands: the release of Saad Rizvi, release of arrested TLP workers, and expulsion of the French ambassador.

"The French ambassador is not in Pakistan presently. But we have assured the party that their demand will be taken to the National Assembly."

The minister added that under no circumstances does the government want to go against religious parties.

Rasheed was called back to Pakistan from Dubai by Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday. A government team, comprising Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri, Rasheed, and Kashmir Affairs Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, has been talking negotiating with TLP.

The protesters were at Muridke on Saturday night to make an overnight stop after travelling through Kala Shah Kaku earlier in the day. Authorities in Lahore opened all roads and restored cellular phone services when the march left the city.

Police and protesters clash

Three police officers were martyred and dozens injured in a clash with TLP supporters Friday. A statement released by the police revealed that the police officers were stationed near the Katcheri Chowk. They were hit by a TLP vehicle, a spokesperson of the Punjab police said.

A TLP spokesperson, on the other hand, claimed that three of their supporters have been killed in the clashes with the law enforcers. We will take the bodies to Islamabad with the long march, he said.

This information could not be verified independently as the police and rescue officials haven’t shared any such information.

The banned organisation began marching on Islamabad Friday. The party’s central council been demanding the government release Saad Hussain Rizvi, the chief of the defunct TLP. He was arrested earlier in the year for inciting violence.

 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Long march: 'Progress' in negotiations between government, TLP
Long march: ‘Progress’ in negotiations between government, TLP
Waqar Zaka has some advice for Shah Rukh Khan
Waqar Zaka has some advice for Shah Rukh Khan
Map: Rapes reported in Karachi so far in 2021
Map: Rapes reported in Karachi so far in 2021
Karachi authorities to install mega screens for Pak-India match
Karachi authorities to install mega screens for Pak-India match
SHC bans seashore reclamation, commercial use of defence lands
SHC bans seashore reclamation, commercial use of defence lands
Karachi man shot dead in front of 3-year-old son
Karachi man shot dead in front of 3-year-old son
CTD kills 15 suspected Daesh terrorists in Balochistan
CTD kills 15 suspected Daesh terrorists in Balochistan
Noor Mukadam case: IHC grants bail to Zahir Jaffer’s cook
Noor Mukadam case: IHC grants bail to Zahir Jaffer’s cook
Erdogan moves against 10 Western ambassadors for statement on Turkey
Erdogan moves against 10 Western ambassadors for statement on Turkey
Minar-e-Pakistan harassment: Rambo pleads not guilty in bail petition
Minar-e-Pakistan harassment: Rambo pleads not guilty in bail petition
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.