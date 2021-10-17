Sunday, October 17, 2021  | 10 Rabiulawal, 1443
Sheikh Rasheed calls opposition stupid, fires back at Maryam

The minister dismissed speculations over AQ Khan's funeral

Posted: Oct 17, 2021
Posted: Oct 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Sheikh Rasheed, the interior minister of Pakistan, has said that people criticising the army will pay a high price. He was referring to PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz's speech at PDM's Faisalabad rally Saturday night.

Taking names of the heads of the Establishment is Maryam's immaturity. "They [PML-N] will have to pay a high price for dragging the army to the streets," he said.

"Imran Khan is lucky to have such an idiot opposition. No one should be under the impression that Imran Khan will leave. He will complete his term.” Rasheed asserted.

In her speech Saturday, Maryam said that Imran Khan has made a mockery of the Pakistan Army. The appointment of the ISI head was a prerogative of the prime minister but for that, the PM must be an elected one, she pointed out.

Speculation on AQ Khan's funeral

Ever since the nuclear scientist has been laid to rest, rumors have been abuzz that he was not given a state funeral by the government. Dr Khan passed away on October 10.

At a media talk in Islamabad Sunday, Rasheed debunked the rumours. "We had made all arrangements for his burial at the Faisal Masjid but his daughter Dina Khan insisted her father be buried at the H-8 graveyard."

As soon as the Capital Development Authority passes a map, a tomb will be constructed to honour his services for the country,” he said.

PTI government fulfills all its promises

The minister added that the PTI government has fulfilled all promises. These include establishing 60 educational institutions, three universities, and hospitals for women and children.

He said there was no doubt that there was inflation in the country but the government will face this. The dollar rate in the country has increased because of the situation in Afghanistan. The US Dollar continued its surge against the rupee this week rising to a historic high of Rs170 in the interbank market.

ISI chief appointment

Earlier, at a press conference on Saturday, Rasheed said that the ISI chief will be appointed before October 22.

There is no rift between the government and the establishment over the issue, adding that some elements are trying to make the appointment "controversial" but they won't succeed.

 
