Shehbaz Sharif slips down the stairs, suffers back injury

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has suspended all political activities following a back injury on Thursday.

“Shehbaz Sharif was leaving for a press conference when he slipped on the stairs,” PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted. “With the grace of Allah, he remained safe from a major injury.”

صدر پاکستان مسلم لیگ ن محمد شہباز شریف گزشتہ روز پریس کانفرنس پہ جاتے ہوئے پاﺅں پھسلنے سے سیڑھیوں پر کمر کے بل گر پڑے تھے اللہ تعالی کا شکر ہے کہ بڑی چوٹ سے محفوظ رہے.طبی معالج نے معائنہ کیا ، مکمل آرام اور فزیوتھراپی کا کہا ہے شہباز شریف صاحب نے تمام سیاسی سرگرمیاں معطل کردیں — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) September 30, 2021

She said that doctors have advised him physiotherapy with complete rest.

The opposition leader has suspended all political activities for two weeks.

Shehbaz has a medical history of severe back pain. He has been advised to undergo surgery due to complications in the spinal disks.

