Shehbaz Sharif slips down the stairs, suffers back injury

The PML-N leader has suspended all political activities

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Oct 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: SAMAA TV

Listen to the story
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has suspended all political activities following a back injury on Thursday. “Shehbaz Sharif was leaving for a press conference when he slipped on the stairs,” PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted. “With the grace of Allah, he remained safe from a major injury.” صدر پاکستان مسلم لیگ ن محمد شہباز شریف گزشتہ روز پریس کانفرنس پہ جاتے ہوئے پاﺅں پھسلنے سے سیڑھیوں پر کمر کے بل گر پڑے تھے اللہ تعالی کا شکر ہے کہ بڑی چوٹ سے محفوظ رہے.طبی معالج نے معائنہ کیا ، مکمل آرام اور فزیوتھراپی کا کہا ہے شہباز شریف صاحب نے تمام سیاسی سرگرمیاں معطل کردیں — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) September 30, 2021 She said that doctors have advised him physiotherapy with complete rest. The opposition leader has suspended all political activities for two weeks. Shehbaz has a medical history of severe back pain. He has been advised to undergo surgery due to complications in the spinal disks. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has suspended all political activities following a back injury on Thursday.

“Shehbaz Sharif was leaving for a press conference when he slipped on the stairs,” PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted. “With the grace of Allah, he remained safe from a major injury.”

She said that doctors have advised him physiotherapy with complete rest.

The opposition leader has suspended all political activities for two weeks.

Shehbaz has a medical history of severe back pain. He has been advised to undergo surgery due to complications in the spinal disks.

