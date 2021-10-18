Shehbaz Sharif believes economy won’t improve under PTI govt

As long as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf or PTI government is in power, Pakistan’s economic will keep getting destroyed, said Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif.

Shehbaz was speaking outside an accountability court in Lahore today (Monday). Shehbaz and his son Hamza Shahbaz were there to appear before a court in a money laundering, Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana Housing Scheme references.

Justice Sajid Ali heard the Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana Iqbal references while the money laundering references was in the court of Justice Naseem Ahmed.

During the hearing, Shehbaz Sharif came to the rostrum and said that said that he has to go to Islamabad to attend the National Assembly session today.

The court granted his request and remarked that let the issue be discussed at the next hearing.

Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyer said under the new NAB Ordinance, video recording will also be made at the time of witness statement. NAB’s lawyer disagreed and said there was no such restriction in the NAB Ordinance. Evidence can be given anyway.

The court remarked that it will look into it at the next hearing and adjourned the case till next month (November 5).

As long as the PTI government is in power, the economy will keep getting destroyed, Shehbaz Sharif said.

He said that the entire PTI government has failed.

Shehbaz said despite inflation, the IMF has called for new taxes. Medicines have become out of reach of the people.

He endorsed the PDM’s decision to launch nationwide protests against inflation.

On October 17, Shehbaz and Fazlur Rehman agreed during a phone conversation that there would be protests, rallies, and marches across the country from the PDM platform.

People need to come out on the streets against inflation, unemployment, and the ongoing economic disaster, the two leaders said.

Shehbaz Sharif also telephoned PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif. Besides increasing petroleum prices, the federal government has also hiked electricity and gas tariffs.

Meanwhile, prices of edible oil and ghee have gone up. Food inflation and high energy costs have caused concerns among people.