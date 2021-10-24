Sunday, October 24, 2021  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1443
Shehbaz distances himself from slogans against armed forces

Says opposition parties have a unified stance against price hikes

Photo: SAMAA TV

Shehbaz Sharif distanced himself on Sunday from elements who raised slogans against heads of armed forces organizations, saying that this was against the national interest.

The PML-N president said that all political leaders should explicitly avoid raising such slogans during public gatherings and rallies.

Shehbaz Sharif, who is also the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, said that a strong military was in the best national interest, adding that it was also vital for maintaining peace and preserving the country’s integrity.

He also castigated people for making disparaging remarks on transfers and postings within the army ranks, saying that it was their internal matter.

Stressing the need for upholding the supremacy of the law, Shehbaz Sharif said that only the parliament was eligible to settle internal and external issues.

Terming price hikes the first and foremost priority of the opposition, he said that all opposition parties had a unified stance in this regard.

According to him, people were unable to cope with the prevailing increase in prices of basic commodities. He said that the people were also grappling with surging unemployment across the country.

Stressing the need for fully unmasking the government, he said that the government had become intolerable for all, including the people.

Shehbaz Sharif
 
