Shehbaz demands ‘immediate elections’, says PDM active

Opposition alliance announces rallies in Karachi, Faisalabad

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – an alliance of the opposition parties – has announced rallies in Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, and Karachi.

After a meeting on Saturday, PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman assured that the PDM is active and confident about achieving its aims and objectives.

The JUI-F chief revealed that the alliance have planned rallies in Dera Ghazi Khan and Faisalabad on October 13 and October 16, respectively.

The rally in Karachi will be held on October 17.

During the meeting, political, internal, and economic situation of the country came under discussion. The opposition leaders vowed to launch a movement against "unprecedented inflation" in the country.

Another meeting of the alliance has been scheduled on October 11.

'PM Imran worse than Modi'

Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not have hurt Pakistan as much as Imran Khan did.

Shehbaz Sharif, who is the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, demanded that "immediate elections" should be held across the country to "restore the Pakistan of the past".

He added that everyone, from doctors, engineers, to labourers, is fed up with PM Imran Khan.

The JUI-F chief, on the other hand, claimed that the premier had harmed the Establishment, adding that the army was an important institution of Pakistan.

The opposition parties have to come up with ways to steer the country out of this crisis, he added.

 
