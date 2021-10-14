SHC to issue order on acquittal petitions in NICVD case

The Sindh High Court, hearing the NICVD corruption case, has reprimanded the health secretary and said that he had destroyed the health system of the province.

The court also rebuked NICVD Executive Director Nadeem Qamar for occupying a government position after his retirement.

The court said it would issue a written order on the maintainability of the acquittal petitions later in the day.

During the hearing of the NICVD corruption case, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar asked when the government intended to streamline affairs at the NICVD.

“Do not hang it half into the grave. Either take it out or bury it,” he said.

Sindh Health Secretary Kazim Jatoi told the court that NICVD and SICVD are two separate bodies, with two separate boards. NICVD Board oversees Karachi’s affairs while SICVD is responsible for the interior Sindh, the secretary said.

The court asked how Dr Nadeem Qamar could be on both the boards and why there were two boards when the head and members were the same.

The judges remarked how Dr Nadeem Qamar came back to hold an official position after his retirement. “You should have surrendered the position by yourself, ” the court said.

Dr Qamar’s lawyer said his client would follow whatever policy decision was made.

A member of the NICVD Governing Board requested the court to give three months to decide the policy.

The court questioned why the government wanted to make a policy decision when the NICVD Act existed.

“You talk about the supremacy of the law? Then establish the rule of law in everything,” Justice Panhwar said.

Addressing Health Secretary Kazim Jatoi, the court said that he had destroyed the health system of the province.

“Tell me, how will you fix it in three months?”

As in the past, Nadeem Qamar came claimed after the hearing that the court had praised him.

On the other hand, Dr Tariq Sheikh, the petitioner in the NICVD corruption case, said if Nadeem Qamar had a little dignity left, he would have resigned.